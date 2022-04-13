Kolkata is burning in the scorching sun! How will the weather in Kolkata be in the New Year? Learn – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It will be hotter in South Bengal. Mercury is likely to rise in the next few days. As a result, it is believed that the heat will increase in Chaitra But the question of what will happen in the holy month of Boishakh is circulating among the people

Over the last few days, the temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas has been rising steadily Although it rained in the north, there was no rain in South Bengal In Calcutta, the sun shines brightly In this situation, everyone is looking at the sky

According to the meteorological department, it will have to wait for a few more days for rain in South Bengal. There will be no rain in all the districts.

Today, thunderstorms and rain are forecast in several parts of Kochbihar district on Wednesday. Besides, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Alipurduar district Although the temperature has dropped a bit across the state, there is still humidity

The meteorological office has said that there will be no change in the temperature in the next 4-5 days The weather office has forecast rain in several districts of North Bengal as well as North Bengal It has also been reported that there will be no such big change in day temperature in North Bengal in the next four days. Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in three districts of South Bengal, East Midnapore, Murshidabad and Nadia by Wednesday morning. The rest of the districts will remain dry.

