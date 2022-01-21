Kolkata is the second largest airport in the state? Instructions to mark the land – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The second largest airport in the state (New Airport near Kolkata) will be built near Kolkata? The state government has directed the South 24 Parganas district administration to do the same. According to sources, the land has been instructed to be identified as an airport with a runway of about three kilometers.

Not only that, the airport must have enough land to build a hangar The district administration has also been instructed by the chief secretary to allow large aircraft like the Boeing 8 to land.

Read more: Moving ICF, LHB is slowly filling the place! More active rail after the accident

The pressure on Kolkata Airport is increasing day by day That is why the state government wants to build another big airport near Kolkata It is learned that this instruction was given to the South 24 Parganas district administration on behalf of the Chief Secretary of the state a few days ago. The Bhangar area of ​​the South 24 Parganas is on the list of primary preference of the state government and district administration for the construction of the airport.

Apart from this, the state government has also decided to build an airport at Chharara in Purulia, according to sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that investing in the state is her main goal this time around. For this, it is necessary to improve the air communication system of the whole country and abroad with the state capital Kolkata Due to the increasing pressure at Kolkata Airport, it is not possible to land a large number of new aircraft there. That is why State 7 has decided to build a new airport near Kolkata However, the whole matter is now at the planning stage, according to sources.

Read more: TB-free Bengal in 2025, a new initiative to cure tuberculosis by the state health department

During the tenure of the present state government, emphasis has been laid on the expansion of air services throughout the state Andal Airport 6 has been launched The state government has also started speedy flights to Malda, Balurghat and Kochbihar airports in North Bengal.

A few days ago, the officials of the Airport Authority of India came to inspect all the infrastructure of these three airports. Recently, the Chief Minister also said in an administrative meeting that he would take care of the reopening of closed airports in the state.

However, Kochbihar Airport is already ready. More land is needed to extend the runway at Malda Airport. The Maldah district administration has already received the green signal from Nabanna. Balurghat Airport is also almost ready. It is only a matter of time before air services to Balurghat and Kochbihar begin.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: January 21, 2022, 11:57 IST

Tags: Kolkata Airport, South 24 Pargana news