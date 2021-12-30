Kolkata, Jadavpur and 24 other universities have appointed vice-chancellors for violating the rules, the governor alleged – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Conflict between state and governor again. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has accused the state universities of appointing vice-chancellors in violation of rules. The governor tweeted about it on Thursday morning. He mentioned the name of the university there. The list includes Calcutta University, Gaurbanga. Names of universities like Jadavpur, Alipurduar, Burdwan.

The governor made a sensational allegation on Thursday. He tweeted that the state had not taken his consent to appoint vice-chancellors in 24 universities in the state. He also claimed that there was no legal validity in the appointment process as his permission was not sought for the appointment of the vice-chancellor in any of them. That is why the governor has warned that it can be canceled at any moment.

VCs of 24 Universities appointed MataMamataOfficial in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority. These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless recalled soon pic.twitter.com/hwX6dWzcSP – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 30, 2021

Earlier, the state and Raj Bhavan were involved in a disagreement with the vice-chancellors of the university. Bratya Basu retaliated after the governor expressed his displeasure over the absence of the vice-chancellors in the meeting convened by the governor. He said it would be looked into whether the governor could be removed from the post of Acharya and the Chief Minister could be brought in. In Kerala, such a process has already begun. The education minister said he would look into whether it could be done in this state as well. After that, the governor again said, what is the need to keep the post of governor, only if the chief minister is appointed to all the posts. The conflict lasted for several days.

Read more: If the corona increases, the school and college will be closed again

Earlier, a dispute erupted over the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Hill University in Darjeeling and the state governor. During the recent administrative meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Karshiang, the issue of appointment of University Vice-Chancellor came up. Although the name was sent to the governor for appointment as vice-chancellor of Hill University, it was alleged that the name of the vice-chancellor was not approved. Not only that, the file was sent to the governor more than once, according to sources in the higher education department. Although a file has been sent to the Governor for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of Hill University as well as nine other universities in the state, the higher education department has repeatedly said that the file is being sent back from Raj Bhavan.

Somraj Banerjee