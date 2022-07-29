Kolkata Market Hilsa fish huge amount Ilish machh caught in Digha and south 24 pargana kolkata market rate | Ilshegundi rain, hot wind! Tons of hilsa entering the Kolkata market! How is the rate? Check out – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Hilsa drought was going on since last season. But this time the smile of the fishermen has widened. Despite the unfavorable weather, not much hilsa was caught at the beginning of this year. But will Rupoli Rani not show his face this time? Fishermen were getting worried. But the situation has changed a lot in the last one week. A lot of hilsa caught in the net. Naturally, the air of happiness in the fish market. Fishermen hope that if there is heavy rain and cloudy weather in the next few days, more hilsa fish will enter the market.

A Bengali’s tongue waters at the sight of Rupoli Hilsa. As soon as the monsoons arrive, the demand of foodie Bengalis peaks. Finally Hilsa-Sukh started this season! Smell of hands, happiness of life, relief in pocket. At least 80 tons of fish have been caught in Dighat in the last one week. Breaking all records, 25 tons were lifted last Sunday alone. A record amount of hilsa is being caught in the nets of Digha fishermen every day in favorable weather. 10 to 12 tons per day, sometimes more hilsa fish are caught in the fishermen’s nets.

Hilsa in the city market

Not just Digha. Same picture in South 24 Parganas. There is also a lot of hilsa caught in nets. Dedar hilsa (Hilsa) is also found in Maniktala market of the city. Hilsa is also going to small markets from there. As a result, the price of hilsa is likely to decrease to some extent. If the situation is favorable in the next few days, many people hope that the price of Hilsa Fish can be cheaper.

Ilshegundi, the friend of Pubali, tons of hilsa

Last one month the picture was not good at all. Very few hilsa were getting into the net. Interestingly, the hilsa that was in the market until now was only small hilsa. Khoka and jatka hilsa were sold at high prices. As a result, hilsa fish was practically beyond the reach of the middle class. But a lot of hilsa fish have been caught in the last week.

What is the price?

However, it is not the case that the price of hilsa has become very cheap. In Digha, the price of half a kg of Hilsa (Hilsa) is also close to 700 rupees. And the price of one kg is 1,200 to 1,500 taka. Somewhere there is a slight variation in the price. As a result, the price of hilsa has not decreased much even though it has risen to the net. As a result, if you want to buy hilsa in the market right now, the pocket of the middle class is straining a lot. But hilsa traders claim that the price has decreased a little from earlier. Earlier supply was less than demand. Now slightly increased. Fishermen (Hilsa Fish) say that if this continues, the price of hilsa will decrease even more within 1 week.

