February 22, 2022

Kolkata Medical College: Charak swears in protest! Medical college students submit deputation to the principal

2 hours ago admin


Students of Calcutta Medical College protest against Charak’s oath. They submitted the deputation to the principal of the medical college today. Deputation taught second and third year. What did the students say? Watch the video …

Published by:Suman Majumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Deputation, Kolkata Medical College, Kolkata medical college and hospital



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Student to resume protest rally tomorrow Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Protest against Anis Khan continues | kolkata

39 mins ago admin

SSC: West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment High Court gave a strong observation | ‘SSC Chairman Puppets!’ High Court cancels SLST history job – News18 Bangla

39 mins ago admin

Duolingo Survey: Indians willing to invest additional time to improve fluency in mother tongue

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Student to resume protest rally tomorrow Anis Khan Death Protest Rally: Protest against Anis Khan continues | kolkata

39 mins ago admin

SSC: West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment High Court gave a strong observation | ‘SSC Chairman Puppets!’ High Court cancels SLST history job – News18 Bangla

39 mins ago admin

Kolkata Medical College: Charak swears in protest! Medical college students submit deputation to the principal

2 hours ago admin

Duolingo Survey: Indians willing to invest additional time to improve fluency in mother tongue

2 hours ago admin

Opportunity to play an iconic figure and a powerful woman like Jaya amma, was the biggest inspiration for me: Kangana Ranaut

2 hours ago admin