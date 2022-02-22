Kolkata Medical College: Charak swears in protest! Medical college students submit deputation to the principal
Students of Calcutta Medical College protest against Charak’s oath. They submitted the deputation to the principal of the medical college today. Deputation taught second and third year. What did the students say? Watch the video …
Tags: Deputation, Kolkata Medical College, Kolkata medical college and hospital