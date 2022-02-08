Kolkata Medical College: Low blood sugar, finally found a 10 kg tumor in the woman’s chest! Bachal Calcutta Medical College

#Kolkata: A small tumor, and gradually the weight of the tumor in the chest increased to ten kilograms. The tumor took such a shape in just two months. As the situation became increasingly difficult, the Calcutta Medical College came to the aid of a 55-year-old woman. In the end, after the complicated surgery, there was success. The woman got new life.

A small tumor on the left side of the chest. It first caught my eye about two months ago. At first the woman did not care. From then on it started to grow in size. The amount of sugar in the blood decreases. Dhritiman Maitra, a doctor at Calcutta Medical College, said: “The tumor had grown a lot in two months. At first the lady got hit in the chest. Then it is understood that there is a tumor in the chest. A woman came in 2022 with a tumor of 10 kg in her chest due to shyness and shame. I won’t tell anyone. Lack of awareness is also a factor.

Doctors said the woman was diagnosed with a phylodolus tumor in her chest. Tests are done to find out if the blood sugar is low. It can be seen that a substance is coming out of the woman’s tumor. In medical terms it is called IGF2. It lowers blood sugar levels. A team of four doctors, including doctor Dhritiman Maitra, then decided to operate.

Success matched after that complicated operation. Now the woman has recovered a lot. And he will return home in a few days. However, such complex operations are not new in Calcutta Medical. A couple of years ago, another rare operation was performed at Calcutta Medical College. Doctors pulled out huge hair from the stomach of a teenager. Golla of that hair weighed about 1 kg.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 08, 2022, 23:00 IST

Tags: Kolkata Medical College, Surgery