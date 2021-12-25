Kolkata Medical doctor infected with Omicron without going abroad! Admission ID – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Another Omicron infestation was found in the state This time Omicron was found in the body of a junior doctor of Calcutta Medical College (Omicron in West Bengal).

Most importantly, there has been no news of the young doctor going abroad in recent times As a result, he is thought to have become infected as soon as he came in contact with an omikron infected person returning from abroad. As soon as this incident came to light, the fear of Omikron’s group infection started in the state

It is learned that the intern doctor Corona was attacked a few days ago The Department of Health then sends a sample of his saliva juice for genome sequencing That’s why Omicron infection is caught

According to the health department, the doctor went to Nadia’s Krishnanagar home as soon as he was infected with Omicron. At the initiative of the health department, he was brought back from there and admitted to the isolation ward of Beleghata ID Hospital. The health department is trying to find out who the doctor came in contact with

Probably for the first time in the country, despite not returning from abroad, Omicron was found in someone’s body With this, the number of active Omicron patients in the state has increased to four