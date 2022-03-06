Kolkata Metro: Blue-Yellow-Purple-Pink Corridor in Kolkata Metro! But why?

#Kolkata: Recognizes by color. In the style of Delhi, this time Kolkata Metro is also a different color. However, once all the projects are completed, the color code will be determined by the Metro Rail in Kolkata. For now, the Railway Board says that poet Subhash from Dakshineswar will be known in blue. The airport will be orange from the poet Subhash. Sector Five will be green from Howrah Maidan. The esplanade from Joka will be purple. Noapara-Airport-Barasat will be yellow. And if it ever happens from Baranagar to Barrackpore, it will be pink.

At present, the poet Subhash from Blue Corridor or Dakshineswar is fully operational in Kolkata Metro. On the other hand, Metro is operational from Sector Five to Phulbagan. In the case of the rest, the color code will be introduced only after the work is completed and the service is fully launched. Why this color code? There are spider lines in the Delhi Metro. Giving a color code helps everyone understand who is traveling or what they want to do.

In Kolkata too, metro lines are being extended to more than one place in the next two years. Passengers will benefit if there is a color code in this situation. According to sources, color code footprints may be marked on the platforms of various junction stations like Dumdum, Kabi Subhash, Airport, Esplanade, Sector Five. Metro stations like Howrah and Sealdah will also have different color codes.

Metro Rail officials believe that this color code will benefit those who are brand new passengers as well as commuters. Also if the number of racks increases. Then the wreck may be specified with color code on several routes. The Railway Board has already sent a letter to the project implementing agency RVNL informing about the color code.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 06, 2022, 09:58 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Kolkata News