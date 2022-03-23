Kolkata Metro, Kolkata Metro – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Metro on Wednesday at MG Road Metro Station. Millions of rupees worth of diamonds and gold jewelry were recovered from the bags of two persons. The market value of the jewelery recovered from the two bags is around Rs 20 lakh. Both the bags were caught on the scanner and the owners of the bags could not show the appropriate paper in terms of the jewelery (Kolkata Metro). Police have arrested both the accused.

According to a Metro Rail notification, gold and diamond jewelery were found in a man’s bag at Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station at 12:05 pm on Tuesday. The jewelery worth 111 grams of gold and 8 carat diamonds has an estimated value of six and a half lakh rupees. The owner of the bag could not show the appropriate documentation. Its estimated market value is about 6 lakh rupees. (Kolkata Metro)

An hour and a half later, another suspicious bag was found in the scanner at the same station. Examination of the bag shows that it also contains gold and diamond jewelry. The value of the jewelry is 13 lakh rupees. The owner of the bag could not show any documents. RPF handed over both of them to Jorasanko police station. The twin incidents on the same day have caused a great stir.

The incident of gold and diamond jewelery being recovered at Kolkata Metro Station is not new. Last September, gold jewelery worth around Rs 15 lakh was recovered. Even in April, gold jewelery worth around Rs 25 lakh was recovered from there. A large quantity of gold jewelery was also recovered from Dumdum station on September 2. However, the rescue of the pair of jewelery on the same day has caused a stir.

