Kolkata Metro, Kolkata Metro – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Attempts have been made to shape the wheel to avoid corrosion. Even if the metro is run from Dakshineswar to poet Subhash, the wheel will change step by step. So the new wheel in the metro (Kolkata Metro). However, a new wheel was brought for the merit rack. Sources said that a few pairs of wheels (Kolkata Metro) arrived at the Kolkata Metro car shed on Saturday night. In all, 1400 wheels are coming in the metro. For which a tender has already been issued. All AC Metro racks (Kolkata Metro) now operate in Kolkata Metro.

The total number of metro racks is 30. There are 16 merit racks in it. Metro sources said that the wheels of all these racks will be replaced. Each rack has 32 wheels. Most of it will be replaced. Besides, extra wheels have been brought and left. If there is any need to change the wheel again, then the extra wheel is brought and left. The speed of the train is reduced from Taliganj to Kabi Subhash. Metro is running at 30 kmph instead of 55 kmph. Dakshineswar multiple turns from Dumdum. There is also a reduction in speed to avoid danger. Metro is running at a speed of only 15 km. Metro racks are damaged by line erosion. The wheels of four metro racks have been damaged. Why “erosion disease” on the line? A special test is being conducted on behalf of Metro. Poet Subhash is 32 km from Dakshineswar. About 30% of them have sharp turns in the metro. 4% of the metro line over the canal.

As a result, Metro is thinking about the error in the line. Kolkata Metro is called Lifeline. Metro officials are worried about the “erosion” disease in that lifeline. Metro travels at a speed of 55 km / h in Kolkata. Metro speed was reduced between Dakshineswar to Dumdum and Tollygunge to poet Subhash. The reason, Metro Rail officials say, is that in the entire 32 km journey, there are 5 turns. The turn from Dumdum to Dakshineswar is the most. In railway terms there is a sharp bend of about 4 degrees. As a result, the metro has to run at a very slow speed. But things have gotten worse for now. Rail grinding machines have already been brought in to repair the line.

The work of repairing the line with grinding machine has started from Wednesday night For now, it will take 5 days to complete this work. However, no one can hear the assurance that the train will be able to run at full speed even after that. The wheels usually have a raised edge at both ends. Which helps to keep the wheel on the line Unusual friction on the damaged line has caused deepening and sharpening of the flange on both sides of the wheel. As a result, there is a risk of derailment. So Metro worries about line errors.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 13, 2022, 11:17 IST

