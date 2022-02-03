Kolkata Metro: Line rupture between Belgachhia and Shyambazar metro stations, disrupted metro traffic, normal service after one hour!

#Kolkata: Sudden interruption in Laxmibar 6 Suddenly a crack appeared in the line between Belgachhia and Shyambazar Metro (Kolkata Metro) stations. Due to the crack in the down line, the metro movement from Dumdum to Girish Park was completely stopped. However, the Metro movement from Girish Park to Kabi Subhash (Kolkata Metro) was normal. Metro is also running normally from Dumdum to Dakshineswar. Engineers and officers arrived at the scene. Repairs are underway. The shutter gate of Shyambazar was lowered. Metro 6 returns to normal service after one hour

On Thursday morning, Metro Rail workers noticed a problem in the Kolkata Metro line. As a result, train services between Dumdum and Girish Park stations were temporarily suspended.

The Chief Minister also gave relief to the commuters of Metro Rail. Metro service time has increased, the number of metros has also increased. Metro will leave 30 minutes later from the last station seven days a week. In other words, the last metro from Dumdum and Kabi Subhash stations will meet at 9:30 pm instead of 9:00 pm. From now on, it will be 26 instead of 260 on busy days of the week, i.e. Monday to Friday. 138 and down train services will continue. And on Saturday, instead of 224, 230 metros will run. On Sunday, 120 Metro (Kolkata Metro) will run up and down instead of 114. The first metro from Dumdum to Dakshineswar will be held from Monday to Saturday at 8 am. In the same way, the first metro will be available from Kabi Subhash to Dakshineswar, from Dumdum to Kabi Subhash and from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhash from 8 am. The last metro time for poet Subhash from Dakshineswar from Monday to Saturday will be 9:16 pm instead of 8:48 pm. The last metro from Dumdum to Poet Subhash and vice versa from Poet Subhash to Dakshineswar will be at 9:30 pm instead of 9:00 pm.

Not only that Token service has also started. In other words, even if you do not have a smart card, now you can travel to the metro (Kolkata Metro). With the introduction of Token, the number of passengers in Metro has naturally increased to 7 However, during the busy time, this disturbance left the passengers in misery Metro 6 returns to normal service after one hour Then Suraha 7 matches

