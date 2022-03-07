March 7, 2022

Kolkata Metro || Metro was entering the Netaji building with the speed of the storm, the old man fell on the track from the platform! Then …

33 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Amalkanti wanted to be sunny. Amal Das didn’t want to be Superman though. But Amal Das’s work has made him Superman. Netaji Bhavan Metro Station. The time was 9:15 in the morning. While waiting for the train, a seventy year old man suddenly lost his balance and fell on the line. The train then started entering the metro station quite fast. Seeing Amal Das lying in line, Amal Das could have had an accident if he had not applied the brakes on time. But in the end it did not happen.

The old man who fell on the metro line and fell on the line and got injured is due to falling on the line suddenly. That injury was minor. The old man was then rescued from the line by the Metro Rail workers standing at the station. He was contacted by his family. They came and took the old man away.

Amal Das. Amal Das.

Read more: The bride went out with her 4 year old daughter to go to her father-in-law’s house! Harohim happened!

The old man’s family told Metrorail authorities he had vision problems. Maybe that’s why he fell on the metro line not understanding the part of the platform. Before returning home, however, the old man thanked the metro rail authorities for saving his life. Metro Rail authorities are happy with the work of Amal Das. Metro Rail General Manager Arun Aurora presented the award to motorman Amal Das.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kolkata Metro Rail



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

anubrata mondal summoned again by CBI in cattle smuggling case – News18 Bangla

49 mins ago admin

CBI: This time CBI interrogated CISF jawans! Yellow in the eye

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata High Court summons report on Visva-Bharati, hearing again on Tuesday – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata Metro || Metro was entering the Netaji building with the speed of the storm, the old man fell on the track from the platform! Then …

33 mins ago admin

anubrata mondal summoned again by CBI in cattle smuggling case – News18 Bangla

49 mins ago admin

CBI: This time CBI interrogated CISF jawans! Yellow in the eye

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata High Court summons report on Visva-Bharati, hearing again on Tuesday – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

BJP slams BJP over its agitation in Assembly ahead of Governors speech on Budget Session |

6 hours ago admin