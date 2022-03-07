Kolkata Metro || Metro was entering the Netaji building with the speed of the storm, the old man fell on the track from the platform! Then …

#Kolkata: Amalkanti wanted to be sunny. Amal Das didn’t want to be Superman though. But Amal Das’s work has made him Superman. Netaji Bhavan Metro Station. The time was 9:15 in the morning. While waiting for the train, a seventy year old man suddenly lost his balance and fell on the line. The train then started entering the metro station quite fast. Seeing Amal Das lying in line, Amal Das could have had an accident if he had not applied the brakes on time. But in the end it did not happen.

The old man who fell on the metro line and fell on the line and got injured is due to falling on the line suddenly. That injury was minor. The old man was then rescued from the line by the Metro Rail workers standing at the station. He was contacted by his family. They came and took the old man away.

Amal Das.

The old man’s family told Metrorail authorities he had vision problems. Maybe that’s why he fell on the metro line not understanding the part of the platform. Before returning home, however, the old man thanked the metro rail authorities for saving his life. Metro Rail authorities are happy with the work of Amal Das. Metro Rail General Manager Arun Aurora presented the award to motorman Amal Das.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 07, 2022, 22:00 IST

