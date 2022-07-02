Kolkata Metro Railways: Alternative Ways to Increase Revenue, Big Change Soon Kolkata Metro Rail Services

Kolkata: Howrah Bridge has been known as a token of metro rail for so long. That system is about to change soon. This time the token will contain only advertisements. The Kolkata Metro Rail Authority is going to take this decision to increase the revenue in an alternative way.

This time the token of Kolkata Metro is going to be branded. In the first phase, 2 lakh tokens will be branded. Metro is looking for a source of income without raising fares. So the decision to brand the token after the station building, the gate. Millions of rupees will be earned from this branding. They had earlier decided to brand seven stations of Kolkata Metro Rail. According to the Metro Rail Authority, about 1,500 square feet of space will be given to the private sector at each station. Where the company can advertise them. According to the Metro Rail Authority, the Kolkata Metro Rail will earn Rs 40 to 60 lakh annually. Earlier, the Kolkata Metro Rail Authority had decided to brand several stations. This time they decided to increase that number further.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway officials, the decision has been taken to brand the stations like Dumdum, Noapara, Belgachhia, Esplanade, Park Street. Apart from this, Bengal Chemical and Sealdah metro stations of East-West Metro Rail will be branded. Metro said the branding would be done on a five-year contract. At the same time, according to the Kolkata Metro Rail Authority, the number of passengers has come down by one-third compared to the normal time. On the other hand, Kolkata Metro Rail is currently spending Rs 284 to earn Rs 100. They are thinking of earning an alternative way to handle the cost. That is why the metro rail officials said such a plan.

The Kolkata Metro has been closed to the public for the last two years due to the second wave of Kovid. Earlier, the Metro was closed for a long time even during the first wave of Kovid. Now the service has been launched. However, on the one hand, the number of passengers was reduced due to the closure of local trains, at the same time, the metro rail authorities had to face extreme losses due to non-operation of the metro for a long time. Meanwhile, Metro Rail does not have the opportunity to earn by transporting goods like Indian Railways. In this situation, they are looking for an alternative way of branding. The two metro stations, Sector Five and Salt Lake Stadium, have already been branded.

Belgachhia, Shobhabazar-Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Phulbagan, City Center metro stations are also on the list. Branding has been done at Sealdah metro station before its launch. Added to this list are Dumdum, Noapara, Belgachia, Esplanade, Park Street, Bengal Chemical. Branding at the metro station means that the concerned private company can place their printed advertisement in a specific area of ​​1500 square feet. It can also be visual. If you want, you can also advertise by making a kiosk in the name of the company.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 02, 2022, 10:23 IST

Tags: Metro Railways