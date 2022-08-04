Kolkata Metro || Scam! Noapara did not open the door of the metro, the driver is drunk? Question passengers

#Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Can you drive the metro while drinking? The motorman was cross-examined on Wednesday to find answers to these questions. On Tuesday, there was a complaint that none of the rake doors opened at Noapara metro station Passengers complained that the motorman was driving the train while drinking. Metro claims that a breathalyzer test is conducted before an employee performs duty as a motorman or guard. And if caught there, metro or rail is not allowed. In this case, it is known that the breathalyzer test did not detect it. Why did Table open the door?

The distance from Noapara to Baranagar Metro is two minutes. While the door does not open in Noapara, the door does open in Baranagar. So the driver forgot to open the door of the rake? That question is being studied vigorously. The driver was driving the metro while drinking, the passengers complained!

Read more: ED search of Parth-Arpita’s ‘Apa’ house! Money again? What came to hand? get to know

Read more: After his daughter’s job, Paresh Adhikari took up the ministry himself, Satyajit Burman in the new role

According to sources, the metro goes up to Baranagar with the gate closed at seven o’clock on Tuesday evening. Even in Noapara, the passengers could not get down as the metro gate was not opened at the station All the passengers got down at Baranagar. They protested there. Passengers complained that the driver was incoherent. And that’s why this incident happened. After the incident, the passengers gathered in the station premises. The question arose as to how the driver drove the metro while drunk The railway police came to the spot after learning about the incident. Efforts to control the protests continue. However, there is still no proper evidence that the driver was driving the train under the influence of alcohol An investigation has been started based on the complaints of the passengers. The driver is currently off duty.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: August 04, 2022, 09:28 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Noapara