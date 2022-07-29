Kolkata Metro || What a problem! Metro rake got stuck in mud, crane had to be brought

While sending the rake, it was as if the metro rail ran like clockwork Trial run of Joka to Taratala metro will be done soon. This trial run will be done with the retired non AC rake. Non AC metro rake has already been tested at Noapara carshed. The Joka-Badi Bug line is not directly connected to the North-South Metro line. So it will be sent by lorry to Joka. That’s the problem! The trailer on which the rake will be loaded to the Joka carshed is stuck in the mud with the rake. The situation is such that the metro rail authorities are trying to lift him out of the mud by bringing huge cranes. Then that trailer will be taken to Joka. There will be a trial run from Joka to Taratala.

Lines have already been placed in this section. Railways aims to launch Taratala Metro from Joka next year. The first work on Atmanirbhar project started from Calcutta. Line laying work on Joka-Bibadi Bagh Metro project started. The steel railway reached Kolkata from Chhattisgarh. Machine ‘mobile flashbat welding’ from Netherlands has arrived for laying line or rail. with which the line segments are joined. According to RVNL sources, about 10 km line from Joka depot to Magherhat has reached the steel. Work is over.

The representatives of the company that will work on this line have also come and finished the work. Construction of metro station building from Joka Depot to Taratala has been completed. This time the trial run work of metro is going to start on this route. 18 meter long rail section brought from Chhattisgarh is joined for the line. A top official of RVNL said, “Metro lines have no joints. So each section is placed and joined by special machine mobile flashbat welding. Then it will be tested at different temperatures.”

When a freight train or mail, express train is running, its load on the rail line is very high. Compared to that, the load of metro is much less. But since metro services are frequent, the friction and heat generated on the rails is so much that the work has to be done with much more precision and awareness. According to RVNL officials, the metro lines are either tunnels, or much above the ground. As a result, it is not very easy to change the line here. So this rail or steel is brought with the idea that it will serve for at least 100 years. According to RVNL sources, the steel was brought to the Shalimar yard by rail from Jindal’s Chhattisgarh factory. This steel is made with various materials including chromium, manganese. This line has a higher resistance to stress than normal lines. This steel made with special technology will not get damaged even after few minutes of train movement. So this Indian company was selected by RVNL. Since Europe was good at building railway lines, steel was imported from there first.

