Kolkata Metro: What is Kolkata Metro going to get in this year’s budget? Start practicing strength

#Kolkata: How much will be allocated for the rent of Kolkata Metro, before the presentation of the central budget in the administrative and political arena. Earlier, the amount of money allocated could be known at the time of presentation of railway budget. And now the amount can be known only when the Pink Book is published. However, the people of the state are hoping that the amount allocated for East West, Joka-Esplanade, Goriya-Airport Metro project, Noapara-Airport-Barasat project will increase.

In the 2020 budget, Rs 200 crore was allocated for Noapara-Barasat project, Rs 100 crore for Dakshineswar project, Rs 99 crore for Joka-Bibadi Bagh, Rs 1 crore for Central Park-Haldiram and Rs 328 crore for Airport-New Goriya. The budget was tabled before the assembly elections in West Bengal last year, allocating Rs 520 crore for Noapara-Barasat, Rs 1 crore for Dakshineswar, Rs 350 crore for Airport-New Goriya, Rs 350 crore for Joka-Bibadi Bagh and Rs 100 crore for Central Park-Haldiram. The East West Metro project was allocated Rs 905 crore in 2020 and Rs 900 crore in 2021.

The work of the project is completed till Dakshineswar. But everyone is looking at how much is allocated for the rest of the projects. Talking about the progress of the metro project in the country in the last budget speech, Nirmala said that the metro operates 602 kilometers in the country. The government has undertaken the work of constructing another 1017 km metro path. Nirmala also spoke about the importance of ‘Metro Light’ and ‘Metro Neo’ projects to speed up communication between different cities and suburbs. He also said that 26 tier-two cities of the country would be covered under the project. The metro is a small tram on one side of the road like a tram. In addition, in the ‘Metro Neo’ project, multiple light or battery-powered compartments are run simultaneously. Like a trolley bus, it can run without tires without a metro rail line. We will keep an eye on what kind of announcement is made tomorrow.

