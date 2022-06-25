Kolkata Metro: When will Taratla Metro start from Joka? Get the big update

#Kolkata: Taratla metro trial run from Joka soon. This trial run will be with retired non AC racks.

The test of non AC metro rack was done at Noapara car shed. The Joka-conflict bug line is not directly connected to the North-South Metro line. So it will be sent in a lorry to Joka.

The trial run will be from Joka to Taratala. The line has already been laid in this part. Rail is aiming to launch Taratla Metro from Joka next year.

The first work on the self-reliance project started from Calcutta. Work began on the line sheet on the Joka-disputed Bug Metro project. Not Europe, the steel train reached Calcutta from Chhattisgarh.

The Dutch machine ‘mobile flashbat welding’ has come for laying lines or rails. Which is paired with part of the line. According to RVNL sources, about 10 km of line from Joka Depot to Majherhat was reached like steel. The work is over.

Representatives of the organization that will work on this line have also come and completed the work. Construction of Metro Station Building from Joka Depot to Taratala has been completed. This time the work of trial run of Metro is going to start in this way.

3000 metric tons of steel was brought from Chhattisgarh for line sheets. A 17-meter-long piece of rail was brought. They are paired.

A top official of RVNL said, “There is no joint in the metro line, so each piece is put together and a special device is attached with mobile flashbat welding. Then it will be tested at different temperatures.”

When a freight train or mail, express train is moving, its load on the railway line is much higher. Metro load is much less than that. But since metro service is frequent, friction and heat are generated on the rails so much that the work has to be done with much more precision and awareness.

According to RVNL officials, the metro line is either a tunnel or a lot above the ground. As a result, changing the line here is not an easy task. So this rail or steel has been brought with the idea that it will have to provide service for at least 100 years.

According to RVNL sources, the steel was brought to Shalimar Yard by train from Jindal’s Chhattisgarh factory. This steel is made of various materials including chromium, manganese.

The capacity of this line is much higher than the normal line. Made with special technology, this steel will not be damaged even after a few minutes of train movement. That is why RVNL has chosen this Indian company. Since Europe was skilled in building railway lines, steel was brought from there earlier.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 25, 2022, 17:20 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Kolkata Metro Rail