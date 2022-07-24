Kolkata Metro: Will there be more staff at the metro ticket counter? Passengers may get annoyed

#Kolkata: Will the number of employees in the commercial department in Metro decrease further? As the number of ticket counters at various stations has started decreasing, this question is being repeated

Metro authorities have repeatedly said that online ticketing system is the future But most of the passengers have to be harassed while recharging the smart card. Because smart card recharge is not done at the ticket counter of most stations.

The staff working at the counter informs that the card should be recharged only in the machine. In a hurry to recharge the card at the counter, one often hears, ‘It won’t happen here, go to the machine.’

A long line is seen in front of the machine. Because, a large section of passengers do not know how to recharge the card by pressing various buttons in the machine.

There is, however, one staff member to show off. But teaching everyone how to recharge cards is taking so much time that Metro is leaving.

If you listen to the station, it is heard that this will become the rule in the future! Do not recharge at the counter! Such a system is in place in Delhi. Only one counter will be open, where tokens will be sold.

It is heard that automatic machines for taking tokens, recharging cards, everything will become a part of metro services in the coming days. Metro commuters are very angry about this issue.

Commuter Priyanka Pal says, why not recharge the card even if the employee sitting across the empty counter has the opportunity? Why waste time standing in line of machines?

The passenger will have to pay the amount of the recharge. Because, the machine will not return any money. The counter did not have that problem until now.

Every day there is unrest in the metro station over this matter. An employee sits at the table to get a chair in front of the smart card recharge machine. He not only shows how to recharge the card in the machine, but also how to buy tickets on the mobile app.

Most of the passengers are not interested in going to the card recharge machine. As a result, there is chaos with them. According to the Metro, more than one lakh passengers have purchased tickets using the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app till July 17.

Metro claims that people are showing interest in buying tickets online on mobile instead of queuing at the counter. To travel in metro, to recharge smart card through QR code.

Passengers’ question, not all are daily commuters, those who come from Mafhaswal, district, many of them are not aware about these issues. They feel comfortable buying tickets at the counter.

They claim that while reducing the number of employees of Metro, the suffering of passengers is increasing. They are missing the metro. Metro Rail Chief Public Relations Officer Eklavya Chakraborty said, “It is not like card recharge will be stopped at all counters immediately. But people are recharging the machine. They are also buying tickets through QR code. Passengers are slowly getting used to online services.”

