Kolkata Micro Containment Zone | Latest Bengali News: Kolkata Municipality to take action

#Kolkata: Pujo is over. Do not let the fears of the doctors really make the state grow by leaps and bounds. And Kolkata is at the top of the list of infections. To deal with the situation, the administration has started creating Covid Containment Zones in the districts. Already seven wards in Uttarpara of Hooghly district have been declared as containment zones. But at the rate at which the positivity rate is steadily rising, how will the Calcutta Municipality (KMC) deal with the situation in Kolkata?

According to sources, Kolkata Municipality does not want to make a containment zone right now. Instead, the Kolkata Municipality is thinking of fighting with small Containment Pockets or Micro Containment Zones.

The officials of the health department of the municipality sat in the meeting on Monday. That’s right, special attention will be paid to the five boroughs. Firhad Hakim said, “Corona is scattered. There may be only one corona patient in a single residence. In that case, it is difficult to identify the whole area as a containment zone. In that case, a microcontainment zone can be set up.”

Infection is also on the rise in Kolkata-adjacent Bidhannagar. The administration is thinking of declaring 14 microcontainment zones here. Don’t worry about ward 29 of South 24 Parganas, South Dumdum Municipality. There are concerns for areas like Laketown Bangur. The administration has surrounded the area with barricades. In North 24 Parganas, micro control had to be done in 56 places. Of these, 41 are in municipal areas and 15 in panchayat areas.

Among the districts, Murshidabad is a concern. There are 30 containment zones in this district. The administration wants to take strict action for not wearing the mask. Night curfew is also being strengthened. Kolkata police is again insisting on Naka checking.