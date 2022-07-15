Kolkata Municipal Corporation: Big decision for school children Kolkata Municipality, 6 thousand dresses will be made in July!

#Kolkata: The Calcutta Municipality will make blue and white school dresses for about 2 lakh students. 6,000 blue and white school uniforms will be made in July. All garments will have “Bishwa Bangla” logo. More than 600 self-help groups are making school uniforms from the fabric provided by Tantuja.

Mitali Banerjee. Mayor’s Council, Department of Social Affairs. Calcutta Municipality. He said that as per the announcement of the Chief Minister, all the schools in the state will have blue and white dress with Bishwa Bangla logo. The first phase will be completed this July.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all schools in the state will have one uniform. The government has directed to make blue and white school uniforms designed with World Bangla logo. Similarly, the Calcutta Municipality started the work of making this school uniform. Mitali Bandopadhyay, mayor of the council’s social development department, said women from self-help groups under the Kolkata municipality would provide blue and white school uniforms to all government schools in Kolkata by the end of this month. There are a total of 2039 schools in Kolkata municipality area. Work is underway to make blue and white school uniforms for 1431 schools. This dress is for students from nursery to eighth grade.

Read more: What happened to the husband the night before the divorce! Atrocities, trembling ducks

However, the state government will provide clothes for making these clothes. The Calcutta Municipality has already received 2 lakh meters of cloth from Tantuja. Another 2 lakh meters of cloth has been requested from Tantuj, said Mitali Bandopadhyay, Mayor, Social Development Department, Mayor’s Council.

Read more: Nupur Sharma Roy’s fake photo of judges goes viral, new guidelines for withdrawal issued!

According to Kolkata Pangrasabha sources, uniforms with the logo of Biswa Bangla are almost ready for the students of primary to upper primary schools. However, a total of 6 to 8 lakh meters of cloth is needed, he said.

The uniforms are being made for 1,97,900 students in all government schools in the state, including Kolkata Municipality schools. These garments are being made by these self-help groups. They are controlled by ALF. There are 629 self-help groups working in 57 area level foundations. Mitali Bandopadhyay of the Social Development Department of the Mayor’s Council said that the work of making school uniforms through self-help groups has become about 95 percent.

The Social Development Department of Kolkata Municipality has already received 6,000 Bishwa Bangla logos designed by the state government. Mitali Bandopadhyay, mayor of the social development department, also said that a target has been set to make uniforms with the logo given to all world Bengal by the end of July.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 15, 2022, 16:11 IST

Tags: KMC, Kolkata Municipal Corporation