#Kolkata: The end of all speculations about the Kolkata referendum. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021 is going to be held on December 19, 2021. The count will be on December 21. The State Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification of voting. At the same time, Model Code of Conduct (Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021) was introduced in Kolkata city area. However, despite the announcement of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation voting schedule, there is uncertainty over the pre-poll in Howrah (Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021). It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

At a press conference, the Election Commission said, ‘Voting will be held in 144 wards of Kolkata. Voting will take place in 4,642 booths. Voting will also be held at 365 auxiliary booths. More than 4 million voters will vote. Voting will be on December 19. If re-elected, it will be on 20 December. Kolkata pre-poll will be in EVM. The standard code of conduct was introduced from today. Large meetings and processions cannot be held from 6 pm to 10 am. Up to 5 people can go door to door campaign. I have asked the DG-CP to inform how many police have to be deployed in the polls. Probably the count of Calcutta pre-poll is on 21st December. The state has not yet informed the commission about the vote in Howrah.

The Election Commission further said, ‘Election Grievance Management System has been introduced. Complainants can lodge complaints through the website. According to the notification of the commission, December 1 is the last day for submission of nominations. Voting will take place on December 2, the last day of scrutiny, December 4, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, and December 19, from 8 am to 5 pm. The term of 114 municipalities of the state has already expired. Each municipality is being run by appointing an administrator.