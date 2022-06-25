kolkata municipal corporation is coming up with a new smart website – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A new website of Calcutta Municipality will be created, which will be ‘For the Citizen’ and ‘By the Citizen’. This time Mayor Firhad Hakim sought advice from the citizens of Kolkata to create that website for the people.

What are the requirements for the brightly updated website of Kolkata Municipality? Knowing that is the call of this advice. Citizens of 144 wards of Kolkata Municipality will be able to give suggestions in the next one month. [email protected] This email id can be advised.

A new website will be created and so Firhad sought the advice of the city dwellers. A website of Calcutta Municipality was created 18 years ago. Then came the huge change in the field of information technology. But the municipality’s website has remained the same, not reformed. This time Kolkata Municipality will have a shiny smart website instead of Kholnalach. Mayor Firhad Hakim called on the people of the city to give a modern, smart website to the city dwellers instead of the status of the city website.

After the ‘Talk to Mayor’ program on Saturday, Firhad Hakim, the mayor and Sandeepan Saha, the mayor’s council, made the request to the people of Kolkata. Smart website is a better service, for that purpose the city authorities sought the opinion of the people.

A page called ‘E KMC Survey’ was launched at the seminar hall of Kolkata Municipality on Saturday. In the next one month, the city dwellers will be able to give their opinion on this page. Also, comments will be taken on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook pages. The municipality will then create a dashboard for the new website based on them.

Launching a page called ‘E KMC Survey’, Mayor Firhad Hakim told the media, “I want to create a smart website with the views of Kolkata citizens. Now almost all the services have been made online. We need a smart and timely website to provide this service properly.

The IT department of Kolkata Municipality will create a new website. An organization working on this survey as a whole before that. According to municipal sources, people can give advice on all issues including news, mutations, property tax, building, assessment.

Sandeepan Saha, Mayor of the Information Technology Department of Kolkata Municipality, said, “We want to know which services people are using more, which services will be further simplified to work online. The dashboard will be created accordingly. There emergency services will be made easier and simpler to use with emphasis. So that people can use it easily. This will make the improved services of Kolkata Municipality much easier.

