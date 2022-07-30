Kolkata Municipal Corporation: Land, house owner must pay tax, otherwise the property will be lost! Strict Kolkata Municipality

#Kolkata: Now a special number to identify the ponds of the city of Kolkata. The number starts with P for ponds or reservoirs. Even if one’s land and pond or house and pond are together, the water body land will be numbered separately with P.

The new initiative of the municipality to save the environment of Kolkata so that the land of the reservoir can be fixed. Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said, as a result of this, the water body was gradually decreasing even though houses, land and ponds were together. After this initiative of the municipality, the trend of reducing water bodies will stop.

Within the next two-three months, there will be no more unassessed properties in the city of Kolkata. That is, the municipality will bring all the properties in the city of Kolkata under tax assessment.

Kolkata Municipality will bring all houses, land under tax. Lands or houses whose owners cannot be found will be brought under Calcutta Municipality. The land owner will have to take that with future proof.

Even if it is the land of KMDA or any other agency, it should be reported to the municipality. Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said that there are several properties that have not been contacted by the owner for a long time and do not pay property tax.

It also includes the land of many government agencies. All these lands have been identified by Kolkata Municipality. All lands will be brought under property tax assessment within two to three months.

At the same time, the Kolkata Municipality is taking a strict stance on the dangerous houses in the city. There have already been cases of death due to dangerous house collapses. Despite its repetition, many still did not move from the dangerous house.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation will again send notices to dangerous houses during monsoon season. If action is not taken this time, the government will bring the acquisition law on behalf of the Kolkata Municipality. But at that time the occupants and owners of the house will be given the possession certificate.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that many people are afraid that once they move out of the dangerous house, they may not be able to occupy it. That is why Kolkata municipality will give possession certificate. So that the residents can definitely move out of the dangerous house.

On this day, Mayor of Kolkata Municipality and Chairman of KMD Firhad Hakim Kasbar said that an investigation has been ordered regarding the illegal construction of Ichash Entertainment.

If construction is done on vacant plots of three plots, notice will be sent as per municipal rules, then demolished. Firhad Hakim also reminded this rule of the municipality.

Since the land belongs to KMDA, the municipality will take action after receiving the investigation report of KMDA. According to sources, the KMDA has started an investigation.

