Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: A bunch of young faces, children of ministers and MLAs on the list of Trinamool candidates

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee relied on her experience as well as her youth in the Kolkata Municipal Election 2021. And just as the heavyweight name was dropped from that formula, so was the combination of young faces. For example, the Trinamool (Tmc Candidate List) gave a ticket to Tanima Chattopadhyay, the sister of the late Minister of State and former Mayor of Kolkata Subrata Mukherjee. However, the relatively ‘young’ face Sudarshana Mukherjee was left out.

However, the list of candidates released by the Trinamool leadership on Friday showed their sons instead of ministers and legislators. For example, former councilor Smita Boxi has been dropped, Ratan Dey and Ratan Malakar have been dropped. From there, Saurabh Basu, son of Chandrima Bhattacharya, has been nominated. Similarly, Pooja Panja, daughter of Minister Shashi Panja, has been nominated as candidate. It is learned that tickets are being given to both the son and daughter of former mayor Parishad Tarak Singh. On the other hand, MP Shantanu Sen’s name has been dropped but his wife Kakli Sen is the candidate in ward no.2.

News from grassroots sources, a transparent image in the municipality and reliance on the younger generation. Attempts have also been made to attract the next generation of leaders and ministers to politics. The candidate is MLA and long time councilor Paresh Pal. Ratna Chattopadhyay, wife of MLA Shovan Chattopadhyay is also a candidate in the by-elections. Outgoing councilor Ananya Chatterjee is again the candidate. The candidate is former CAB chief Vishwarup Dey.

Before announcing the list of candidates, Mamata Banerjee had a long meeting with the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, voting strategist Prashant Kishore, Perth Chatterjee and Sudip Banerjee. After the meeting, Perth and Sudip announced the party’s list of candidates at a press conference in Kalighat. The party secretary general said the list of candidates has been announced in 144 wards. Of these, 126 are grassroots candidates. 18 other candidates. According to the party, 6 outgoing councilors are candidates. Of these, 60 will be candidates in their old wards. The rest of the ward has changed. 39 outgoing councilors have not been re-nominated.