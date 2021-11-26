Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: Borough Chairman from the Mayor’s Council, many heavyweights have ‘no’ seats in Kolkata!

#Kolkata: Many borough chairmen from the mayoral council are going to have their own seats in the Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 due to reservation. Just as there are important Trinamool Congress councilors in it, some left and BJP councilors will no longer be able to stand in their seats.

The 2021 election will be on the list that was published in 2020. According to this reservation list, 3, 6, 9, as such, the system of reservation of women’s seats has been adopted.

As per the rules of reservation, 8 (eight) wards are reserved for the Scheduled Castes in this election. 33, 57, 6, 106, 110, 128, 141, 142. Wards 33, 7 and 126 reserved for Scheduled Castes. The number of seats reserved for women only is 45.

Seats reserved for women only. 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 16, 21, 24, 26, 30, 34, 36, 40, 43, 48, 49, 52, 55, 59, 62, 65, 6, 71, 64, 6, 61, 64, 6, 90, 93, 98, 99, 102, 105, 109, 113, 118, 119, 122, 125, 129, 132, 135, 138, 143.

The four outgoing mayoral councils will not be able to run in their own seats due to this reservation. Farewell Mayor Parishad Environment and Slum Swapan Samaddar from Ward No. 57. Outgoing Mayor Parishad Ain Vaishwanar Chatterjee from Ward No. 90. Outgoing Mayor Parishad Rasta Ratan Dey from Ward No. 93. And Debabrata Majumder, the outgoing mayor of ward 96, garbage disposal department.

Shantanu Sen, the outgoing councilor of ward no. The seat is reserved for women. When did the chairman of Borough No. 12 Sushant Kumar Ghosh read about the reservation? His ward number 108 is preserved in detail. Also, Sandeepan Saha of Ward 52, an important outgoing councilor in the Trinamool Congress, will not be able to contest from his own ward. Similarly, Arup Chakraborty of Ward No. 110 has preserved his ward schedule.

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. The ward of Subrata Ghosh, the outgoing councilor of ward 8, is reserved for women. He has announced that he will no longer be a BJP candidate. This is how he will be involved in team service work. Out of the left councilors, the ward of Debashis Mukherjee, the outgoing councilor of ward 99, is reserved for women. Outgoing CPM councilor Nihar Bhakta will not be able to contest on her own as her ward number 127 and Scheduled Caste are reserved.