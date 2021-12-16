kolkata Municipal Election 2021 CM attacks BJP | “My mind is full” ‘Chunakali’ who stung the sneer? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja Mamata Banerjee On Durga Puja Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja Besides, the Trinamool leader fired at the BJP without naming it. Mamata thanked UNESCO from the meeting of Baghayatin in South Kolkata on this day for recognizing the autumn festival as an Intangible Heritage.

On this day, in response to the ‘propaganda’ against Durga Puja, the Trinamool leader (Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja) said, “Some people said that Mamata Banerjee does not allow Durga Puja. Today they have lime on their face. Those who said that Mamata did not allow Didi to be worshiped. Lime on their faces. Today my Bengali has been awarded UNESCO Heritage (Durga Puja UNESCO). Tomorrow we will make Bengali world Bangla. I will make Bengal the best in the world. I will go as far as I can for him. “

Incidentally, before the last assembly election, Amit Shah had repeatedly accused Mamata Banerjee on performing Durga Puja (Mamata Banerjee On DurgaPuja) in Bengal. After that, the BJP leaders of Bengal also joined the tune of the Union Home Minister. On Thursday, Mamata sneered at the BJP without naming names, saying, “My heart is filled with what I got yesterday. When I got the news, I was stung. Pujo Carnival came out of my head. Then some people said that Mamtaji does not allow Durga Pujo. Today they have lime on their faces. “

The sixteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee is being held in Paris, France from December 13-18. In the same session, ‘Durga Puja of Calcutta’ was included in the list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ by UNESCO. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the news of the recognition.

On this day, Mamata said, “Durgapujo of Bengal has been recognized by UNESCO. There is no greater honor than this. Thanks to UNESCO. Durgapujo of Bengal is captivated all over the world today. Our colorful, rhythmic Durgapujo is the festival of the world today. Today Bengali has become Biswabangla. I will leave Bengal as the best in the world. “He added,” I have been trying since 2016. I did carnival, I paid the clubs. Now, in the coming days, Bangla will become the world Bengali. “