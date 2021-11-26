Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 | Sovan Chatterjee vs Ratna Chatterjee || Mamata is a big surprise in violin! Trinamool candidate Ratna in Shovon ward in municipal elections

#Kolkata: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has fielded MLA Ratna Chatterjee in the ward of Sovan Chatterjee, a ‘defector’ in the Kolkata Municipal Election 2021.

The former MLA of Behal was Shovan Chatterjee. Ministry in that formula. He became the Mayor of Calcutta as the Deputy Representative of Ward No. 131. But in 2016, Shovon resigned from the post of Kolkata Meyor. However, he did not resign from the post of full representative of ward 131. This time, Mamata gave a big surprise by nominating Ratna on that average.

The relationship between Sovan Chatterjee and Ratna Chatterjee has not been less tense at different times in the last few years. After a while, Shovon left his wife Ratna Chatterjee and started living in Goal Park with his girlfriend Baishakhi. Shovon left the violin. He has not lived on the violin ever since. However, whether Shovon left Behala or even left the Trinamool and joined the BJP, Behala was formerly occupied by the Trinamool. From there the ruling party Ratna Chatterjee won.

Even after leaving the ministry and joining the BJP, Shovon Chatterjee retained the MLA post. But this time Mamata fielded a loyal soldier Ratna (Ratna Chatterjee). In the last assembly elections, CM Mamata Banerjee had nominated Ratna for Behala East constituency. Ratna won. This time Ratna is again a candidate in the municipality.