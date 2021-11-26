Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 | TMC Candidate List: Mamata Marathon Meeting, Kolkata Candidate List Announced TMC! Firhad also got a place

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 has been announced. This time it is the turn to fight for the possession of the small red house. Wall writing has already started in several places. The Left first announced candidates on Friday morning. The BJP has not yet announced its candidate list. But the most talked about Trinamool candidate list was finally announced by party secretary general Perth Chatterjee.

Before announcing the list of candidates on Friday, Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with party leaders. Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore were also there. After a long meeting, however, the Trinamool leader released the list of candidates. According to party sources, in the announcement of candidate list, one person, one post policy has been given priority. However, in some cases, many thought that it could be an exception.

Perth Chatterjee said, “Trinamool candidates have been finalized in 144 constituencies by the consensus of Mamata Banerjee and all other top leaders of the party. Mamata Banerjee herself has agreed. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “Out of 126 old Trinamool candidates, six have been re-nominated. The old 6-person ward has been changed. Of the old men, 39 were not nominated. They will work for the organization. “In 45 percent of the centers, women candidates have got seats.”

However, the most talked about candidate is Firhad Hakim, the candidate is Atin Ghosh.