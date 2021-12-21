December 21, 2021

Kolkata Municipal Election Result 2021: After one and half hours of counting, Trinamool is ahead in more than half of the seats, Paresh, Atin, Firhad

#Kolkata: The number of seats leading the grassroots is increasing by leaps and bounds every second. The counting has started from eight in the morning. And after an hour and a half, it became clear that the Ghasful Shibir was leaping towards the occupation of Kolkata Municipality at every moment. Already, all the heavyweight candidates from the grassroots, starting from Firhad Hakim, Atin Ghosh, Paresh Pal, Mala Roy. Ahead are Qazi Bandyopadhyay, Anindyakishore Raut, Debashis Kumar, Ratna Chatterjee, Tarak Singh-Rao.

In the first hour and a half, the BJP, the Left and the Congress came to a virtual position. The BJP is leading in three seats in the Kolkata by-elections at 9.30 am, with Sajal Ghosh leading the way. There is also BJP’s star candidate Minadevi Purohit. Besides, the leftists are ahead in 1 seat. Leading is CPM candidate Mrityunjay Chakraborty. Congress is ahead in 2 seats. Santosh Pathak is on that list. Initially, two independent candidates were ahead but later fell behind.

As soon as the counting started on Tuesday morning, Firhad Hakim came out of the house to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said the opposition was making baseless allegations. This allegation is actually an insult to ordinary voters. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections in the morning. However, the ruling party does not want to give special attention to it.



