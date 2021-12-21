Kolkata Municipal Election Results, Kolkata Municipal Election Results, Trinamool Congress, BJP, Left Front – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: What will be the result of the battle of the small red house? From Tuesday morning, the city, the state, and even the country will be watching to know about it. The huge victory in the assembly elections has boosted the confidence of the grassroots. However, the BJP and the Left have also claimed that the counter-results will be good. But the fate of the candidates will be decided on Tuesday. News from north to south will continue to come one by one from morning.

Today the result of the civil war in Calcutta was announced. Counting of votes in 144 wards in 11 counting centers of the city. Three-tier security at counting centers. Section 6 of 144 issued in 200 meter area

Police have taken a number of steps to maintain security during the pre-vote count. 2,000 police deployed. There are at least one thousand officers. There will be three levels of security outside the counting center.

Trinamool won the Kolkata municipal elections in 2015 unilaterally In the 2015 Kolkata municipal elections, Trinamool won 114 seats The Left won 6 of the 15 seats BJP won 6 seats The Congress got 5 seats and the non-partisans got 3 seats However, later on, several city representatives from different parties joined the grassroots