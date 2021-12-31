Kolkata Municipality announces 17 micro containment points, strict administration to prevent infection – News18 Bangla

December 31, 2021

Kolkata Municipality announces 17 micro containment points, strict administration to prevent infection

Covid 19: Corona infection is on the rise in states like India. In just one day, the number of corona cases in the state has increased to more than 2,000.

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipality announces Micro Containment Point (KMC) in Kolkata. A total of 16 micro containment points will be set up in Kolkata. Those areas will be declared as micro containment points, where more than five people are affected. This decision has been taken in the meeting of Calcutta Municipality. Corona infection is on the rise in states like India. In just one day, the number of corona cases in the state has increased to more than 2,000. The festival season is going on now. There is a risk of more corona spreading due to the crowd of people on the road. The Chief Minister had earlier said that containment points would be declared if necessary. In accordance with that rule, the containment point has been identified in the meeting of Calcutta Municipality on Friday. The administration is getting tougher to prevent the infection.

