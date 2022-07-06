Kolkata Municipality: Be careful, you too! The municipality has taken strict measures in Newmarket to stop the use of plastic

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipality Plastic Expedition. Campaigns were launched across Newmarket to curb the use of plastics below 75 microns. Mayor Council (Environment) Swapan Samaddar gave the ultimate message to the businessmen. Cloth bags are given to traders with plastic below 75 microns.

The anti-plastic campaign of the municipality started at 11:30 in the morning. The campaign started from the Mayor’s Gate of Calcutta Municipality. During the campaign, the Mayor of Calcutta Municipality was the Environmental Dream Samaddar. No. 7 and Borough Chairperson of Calcutta Municipality Sana Ahmed was present.

Priyanka Saha, Councilor, Ward 46, Kolkata Municipality and other officials of the Market and Environment Department of Kolkata Municipality were present.

Officers of the Kolkata Municipality team and the Mayor’s Council saw the use of plastic below 75 microns in several shops in the New Market area.

Mayor Parishad Swapan Samaddar urged traders to stop using plastic. The traders handed over the single use plastic bags to the municipal officials and took the cloth bags.

Mayor Parishad Swapan Samaddar said awareness campaigns should not be done alone. The central government must also take initiative for this. The use of plastic can be stopped if the central government takes a tough decision in consultation with the state government.

He added that the use of such plastics has become a long-standing habit. So it will take some time to change this habit. However, the central government, in collaboration with the state government, will have to take strict action to ban such plastics, including thermocol.

Devprasad Chin, a fruit trader in Newmarket, complained that they use plastic on the micron. But still many are forced to keep plastic for the whims of buyers. If the government closes the plastic factory, then this plastic will not come in the market.

In the midst of the plastic campaign, the businessmen complained about Mayor Parishad Swapan Samaddar. The stench in the water deposited near the meat bar. Repeatedly, the water was not clean. At night the light does not shine properly on the meat bar. Mayor Parishad Swapan Samaddar assured to take action within 7 days after hearing the complaint.

The Calcutta Municipality carried out raids on all places inside and outside New Market. In this new market premises of the municipality, the delegation of the municipality carried out raids from the cloth strip to the fruit strip, from the egg strip to the meat strip and even the vegetable market.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: July 06, 2022, 16:45 IST

