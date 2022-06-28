Kolkata Municipality on the ground to see the condition of lampposts after the death of a teenager in Haridebpur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sambit returned after Haridebpurkand. Finally the Calcutta Municipality came on the road. This time Kolkata Municipality came to the field to check the reality of the light post.

All lighthouses including Triphala of Calcutta Municipality. What about other posts including CESC? How are the feeder boxes? Special inspection of Calcutta Municipality on the way to check on the spot. Mayor Parishad (Alo) Sandeep Ranjan Bokshi and Alo DG Sanjay Bhowmik and departmental officials took to the streets on Tuesday afternoon.

On this day, the joint box of the lighthouse is being fixed by installing cellotape on CIT Road. Power department officials in every ward have also taken to the streets. The mayor and the mayor’s council have asked every councilor to be active in the area.

On the same day, Sandeep Ranjan Boxi first visited Syed Amir Ali Avenue of Park Circus. There was another KMC lighthouse with an abandoned post. They are dangerously involved with each other. The mayor instructed the executive engineer to fix them immediately. Mayor Parishad Alo Sandeep Ranjan Boxi also visited Mango Lane. The feeder box was in the open and was later covered.

Department staff across the city are also inspecting all the lighthouses, including Triphala. They are also being fixed if the previously attached tape is open somewhere.

Kolkata Municipality Mayor Parishad Alo, Sandeep Ranjan Bokshi said the lighthouse and feeder box had been repaired if the wires were open. Surveillance is being stepped up. Councilors have also been asked to monitor their areas. Wherever such pictures are caught, let us know immediately. They need to be fixed quickly. Harish Mukherjee Road, SP Mukherjee Road, Deshpran Shasmal Road, Kalutola Street, Dalhousie, Chittaranjan Avenue, AJC Bose Road, Nirmalchandra Street, College Street, Park Street, Chowrangi, Sarat Bose Road, Elgin Road, Elgin Road Work is going on in several areas including Raj Bhavan, Taratala, Beleghata, Phulbagan, Maniktala, Kankurgachhi.

On that day, an expert investigation team formed by the municipality went to the spot in Haridebpur and checked everything. Mayor Firhad Hakim has asked for a report within the next three days.

