Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Municipality on the ground to see the condition of lampposts after the death of a teenager in Haridebpur – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Sambit returned after Haridebpurkand. Finally the Calcutta Municipality came on the road. This time Kolkata Municipality came to the field to check the reality of the light post.

All lighthouses including Triphala of Calcutta Municipality. What about other posts including CESC? How are the feeder boxes? Special inspection of Calcutta Municipality on the way to check on the spot. Mayor Parishad (Alo) Sandeep Ranjan Bokshi and Alo DG Sanjay Bhowmik and departmental officials took to the streets on Tuesday afternoon.

On this day, the joint box of the lighthouse is being fixed by installing cellotape on CIT Road. Power department officials in every ward have also taken to the streets. The mayor and the mayor’s council have asked every councilor to be active in the area.

On the same day, Sandeep Ranjan Boxi first visited Syed Amir Ali Avenue of Park Circus. There was another KMC lighthouse with an abandoned post. They are dangerously involved with each other. The mayor instructed the executive engineer to fix them immediately. Mayor Parishad Alo Sandeep Ranjan Boxi also visited Mango Lane. The feeder box was in the open and was later covered.

Read more: All the plans were ruined by the death of a classmate! The whole school said goodbye to Nitish in tears

Department staff across the city are also inspecting all the lighthouses, including Triphala. They are also being fixed if the previously attached tape is open somewhere.

Kolkata Municipality Mayor Parishad Alo, Sandeep Ranjan Bokshi said the lighthouse and feeder box had been repaired if the wires were open. Surveillance is being stepped up. Councilors have also been asked to monitor their areas. Wherever such pictures are caught, let us know immediately. They need to be fixed quickly. Harish Mukherjee Road, SP Mukherjee Road, Deshpran Shasmal Road, Kalutola Street, Dalhousie, Chittaranjan Avenue, AJC Bose Road, Nirmalchandra Street, College Street, Park Street, Chowrangi, Sarat Bose Road, Elgin Road, Elgin Road Work is going on in several areas including Raj Bhavan, Taratala, Beleghata, Phulbagan, Maniktala, Kankurgachhi.

Read more: Who is responsible? An investigation team including a state power expert at the spot to find the cause of the accident in Haridebpur

On that day, an expert investigation team formed by the municipality went to the spot in Haridebpur and checked everything. Mayor Firhad Hakim has asked for a report within the next three days.

BISWAJIT SAHA

Published by:Teesta Barman

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Electrocution, Haridevpur, Kolkata Municipal Corporation



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleCM Mamata Banerjee Meeting || Surprise on the list of invitees, what is the Chief Minister going to say in the administrative meeting on Wednesday?
Next articleCoronavirus: Don’t be afraid again, the number of infected people in the state has crossed 950 in the last 24 hours
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL