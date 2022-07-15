kolkata municipality takes intitiatives to manage ambulance crisis – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Don’t grow, anxiety is spreading. Ambulance will not create an atmosphere of panic again? In the midst of such questions, Chairperson Mala Roy solved the ambulance problem in Calcutta Municipality. From now on, the people of Kolkata will not have any difficulty in getting an ambulance.

The people of the state saw the wailing of the ambulance in the Corona episode. The situation in Calcutta reached its climax. The first and second waves showed the skeletal appearance of the entire country’s health infrastructure. Medicine from the bed, ambulance from the ambulance, there was a houseful of boards.

Even if an ambulance is found in one or two private places, the price is skyrocketing. Four to five thousand rupees to go two to three kilometers. There is no salvation even after death. No one has made any concession even though he knows the corpse. As it turned out, the price went up.

Medicines for fever of nominal price are inconsistent, otherwise they have to be bought at skyrocketing prices. Similarly, the citizens of Kolkata became destitute by calculating the rent of ambulance or hearse. The ambulance of Calcutta Municipality was out of order, and the situation could not be brought under control even after running all day with it.

Learning from such a horrible experience, this time Corona took the initiative before the situation got out of hand. He is also an MP from South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency. Mala Roy, chairperson of the South Kolkata Parliament and Calcutta Municipality, has taken positive steps to ensure that people do not face any problems in getting an ambulance or hearse. He has donated 8 modern standard ambulances to Calcutta Municipality with the help of his Parliamentary funds. Mala Roy also provided a vehicle to take 5 bodies to Kolkata Municipality. These ambulances are air-conditioned and have oxygen in them.

According to Kolkata Municipality sources, there were 10 ambulances in the hands of Kolkata Municipality Health Department. They are very old technology. With the addition of 6 new technology ambulances provided by Chairperson Mala Roy, the total number stood at 18. On the other hand, the number of hearse vehicles was only 3. 5 new ones increased to 6.

Kolkata Municipality Chairperson Mala Roy said, “Many patients have been waiting for a long time due to lack of ambulances for the last two years. I had to hire an ambulance in private. The car came at night when I called during the funeral. The problem can be solved by getting an ambulance and a hearse. None of us want Corona’s panic to return. This is to prepare.

According to Kolkata Municipality sources, the ambulance fare is very low at Rs 200 for two hours. Additional 50 rupees per hour. This ambulance fare is much lower than any private place. All the information related to this can be obtained by calling the control room of Kolkata Municipality 24 hours a day. Municipal Control Room Numbers are (033) 2286-1212 / 2286-1313 / 2286/1414

Whether or not the fourth phase of the corona begins. Kolkata Municipality is ready to provide service as soon as the corona increases. Now their strength is almost doubled. Not only for the human race, but also for the animals, said Kolkata Municipality Chairman and MP Mala Roy. He has given ambulances to 5 different animals to take the sick dog.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 15, 2022, 19:46 IST

Tags: KMC