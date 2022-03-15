kolkata municipalty is all geared up to provide corbeavax vaccine to 12 to14 aged children – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: El Corbivax vaccine in Calcutta Municipality. Sources said that 6,000 KorbiVaxes have arrived at the municipal store. Kolkata Municipality is ready to vaccinate 12 to 14 year olds as soon as they get the green signal from the State Health Department. For this, the authorities will use 36 covacin centers of Calcutta Municipality. However, the state health department has already stated that covacin and corvivax cannot be given together from one center. So for now, waiting for the green signal from the state health department. The Kolkata Municipality will start giving the vaccine to schools from next week as there is a secondary examination and Holi holiday ahead.

Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipality, said, However, Covaxin and Corvivax cannot be given from the same center at the same time. So I am waiting for the green signal from the state health department. If the state government allows the vaccine to be given to 12- to 14-year-olds from tomorrow, then the covacavine center in the municipality will be closed and the vaccine will be given there.

The health department of Kolkata Municipality has already alerted all the centers of Kovacin. Vaccines for 12- to 14-year-olds can be started immediately at any time by the State Health Department.

Earlier, in spite of the directives of the Union Health Minister at various levels, the vaccine supply in the Kolkata Municipality area was disrupted due to inadequate vaccination. The staff officers of the health department of the municipality went to the school as well as the municipal center and helped in vaccinating the students. The authorities have provided immunization services to citizens through 102 centers for Covishield, 39 centers for Covacaxin and 49 mega centers and four chatbot mega centers. This time the health department of Calcutta Municipality has prepared for the Corvivax vaccine.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 15, 2022, 23:02 IST

Tags: Corbeavax