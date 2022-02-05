Kolkata New Traffic Rules: New rules in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Reckless bikers are not going to be brought to the bag just by fines. So this time new rules are going to be introduced in Calcutta. Without helmets on their heads, a group of youths are walking in different parts of the city. One accident after another is happening. There have been reports of bikers being killed or seriously injured. Sometimes someone else is injured in a bike accident. As a result, Kolkata police is going to take strict action this time.

The Kolkata Police will introduce new rules to curb reckless bikers. If you ride a bike without a helmet, your driving license will be suspended for three months from now. Kolkata Police DC Traffic Arijit Sinha has already issued a directive. An official of the rank of Assistant of the Traffic Department can suspend the license of the biker by understanding any situation.

Read more- There is no way to understand the complete discrepancy of pollution in Kolkata and its extent

Under previous rules, the police could suspend a driver’s license if he was drunk or recklessly riding a bike. However, this time the license can be suspended for three months without a helmet. Many say that the punishment for minor sins is severe. Because the traffic law has already changed a lot. The amount of fines has increased a lot. If you ride a bike without a helmet, you have to pay one hundred rupees first. Now if the driver does not have a helmet on his head, he has to pay 500 rupees. If the rider does not have a helmet on his head, another 500 rupees.

Read more- Begging with sleeping pills in the lap of children! This picture was caught on the traffic signal of the city

Until now, if you ride a bike without a helmet on your head, there is no tension with the license. But this time the strict Kolkata police. Police claim that if the license is suspended for three months, the driver will not be able to ride the bike at that time. That means disobedient drivers with suspended licenses for three months should be educated. Punishment that the rider will remember and do not ride the bike without a helmet later on. Now the Kolkata police do not want to stop just by imposing fines.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: February 05, 2022, 18:21 IST

Tags: Bike news, Driving license, Kolkata Police, Traffic Rules