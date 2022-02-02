February 2, 2022

Kolkata News || 10-12 people gathered late at night in Newtown Ram Temple area, then what happened …

#Newtown: Ecopark police foiled the robbery. Four miscreants have been arrested. Police made the arrest from the Newtown Ram Temple area. Robbery equipment including a firearm and two rounds of ammunition recovered from the suspects. The detainees were produced in Barasat court today.

According to police sources, 10-12 people have gathered in the area of ​​Newtown Ram Mandir last night. Upon receiving the news, the police of Ecopark Police Station raided and arrested four persons while the rest fled. A firearm and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects. During the interrogation of the detainees, the police came to know that the detainees were planning a robbery somewhere in Newtown area.

The detainees were taken to Barasat court today. Police of Ecopark police station are searching for the rest. According to police sources, the names of the arrested are Nannu Gazi, Saddam Mandal, Selim Mollah and Ajit Mandal. The victims are residents of Rajarhat Raigachhi and Newtown.

