Kolkata News || 10,000 people to run in Newtown to safeguard Bengal’s unity

#Kolkata: Over the last two years or so, the corona virus has taken a different turn in each of our lives. Many close people have died because of this deadly corona virus. The Corona virus has hit society, the economy, the culture, the culture. Many have lost such joy and happiness in their lives, and many are even more concerned with their health. Everyone is probably very isolated. There are many people with mental disorders who have to live without it. And that is why at the beginning of 2022, the innovative initiative ‘You Roti Integrity Run’ to bring back that joy, happiness, health, unity and solidarity in our state.

This fancy race will start from Sister Nivedita University in Rajarhat Newtown on Sunday 30th January, 2022 at 8.30 am. This race will be in three sections. Anyone over the age of ten can take part in this race. The two-kilometer Unity Run, the four-kilometer Integrity Integrity Run and the 10-kilometer Health and Happiness Run. To participate in this race, you can register at www.bengaliintegrityrun.com from 24th December to 29th December. Offline enrollment is also taking place in various schools, colleges, universities and sports organizations.

At a press conference held at Kolkata Press Club on Thursday, Bikash Agarwal on behalf of Shivam Balaji Seva Trust, Rajiv Ghosh on behalf of Selvel Advertising Company, former cricketer Sambaran Bandopadhyay, Arjuna Award winning shooter Joydeep Karmakar, Grandmaster Divyendu Barua and footballer Mehtab Hossain announced this intro. .

Bikash Agarwal said, “The main objective of this Integrity Run was to introduce the first mobile van in Kolkata in 2016 so that all the poor people would not be left destitute. The main objective was to deliver healthy food to the poor people. The race for unity is to bring back smiles on the faces of all people irrespective of race, religion and caste so that every human being can be happy with the goal of providing free and healthy food to more people in the future.

