#Kolkata: The West Bengal State Power Workers’ Union has organized a three-day sit-in protest at Bidyut Bhaban on May 18-20 demanding various demands of customers and workers. Leaders like Tapan Sen, Sujan Chakraborty, Bikash Bhattacharya, Himagnaraj Bhattacharya, Kaninika Bose Ghosh, Mayukh Biswas, Biplob Majumdar participated in this three day program. But the leadership of the organization alleged that the police did not cooperate in that program. Arindam Roy, general secretary of the organization, said: “Police did not cooperate in our three-day program. They did not allow us to block the stage or install microphones. We have various demands in the interest of our workers. There are demands for general customers. There were three and a half to four hundred gatherings in one day. We were not allowed to sit outside. So we had to work inside the power house. “

Why this location program? According to the organization, the central and state governments are taking initiatives to deprive the people of their power rights in the power sector as a result of formulating policies against the public interest and the interests of the workers. Similarly, the workers have been deprived of the acquired rights of the retired workers even the pensioners. As PDCL extracts coal from its own coal mine and uses it as fuel for power generation, the unit cost should be reduced as production cost is reduced by 51 paisa per unit. But the opposite is being done.

Despite having no new industry in the state, PDCL has its own coal mine in this extreme heat wave situation, why load shedding is going on for hours on end. The organization demanded that it be stopped immediately. In order to deprive the people of their right to use electricity, the central government is trying to transform the power sector into a commercial sector instead of a service sector. The organization protested against this. At present the minimum wage is Rs 26,000 but no such initiative is being taken to pay it. Similarly, this judgment of the Supreme Court is not being respected. Temporary workers previously employed on contract basis have been made permanent as per the order. Therefore, it has been demanded to fill the vacancies by stabilizing all these temporary contract workers.

In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. ” So the employees have to do extra work. The organization has demanded additional benefits for the extra work. The organization has said that it will hold discussions with the authorities on all these demands and will continue its movement.

