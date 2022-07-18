Kolkata News || All India Peace and Solidarity Organization demands renovation of Nelson Mandela Park

#Kolkata: West Bengal State Committee of All India Peace and Solidarity Organization (AIPSO) has demanded renovation and beautification of ‘Nelson Mandela Udyan’ in Kolkata. Monday marks the 105th birthday of the late Nelson Mandela, a world-renowned figure in South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement and former president of that country. In a press statement on Sunday, AIPSO demanded the immediate renovation of Nelson Mandela Park.

Mandela’s birthday is celebrated by the AIPSO West Bengal State Committee as a day to take the pledge of peace loving and democracy minded citizens against imperialism, apartheid, fundamentalism and divisive politics. On the call of the United Nations, since 2010, his birthday has been celebrated as ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’ or ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’. Mandela was born on July 18, 1918. Died on December 5, 2013. Nelson Mandela’s contribution is remembered not only in South Africa but throughout the world. Kolkata and West Bengal’s relationship with Nelson Mandela is also particularly memorable. The people of the state have since shown solidarity with the struggle of the people of that country against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

The AIPSO State Committee organized a tribute on Monday at the square adjacent to the ‘Nelson Mandela Udyan’ at the Mayo Road-Jawaharlal Nehru Road junction near the Park Street junction. Eminent persons will participate in the event. Although the garden is hardly recognizable as a ‘garden’ now. Mandela visited India a few months after his release from prison in February 1990 after nearly three decades in prison. The Government of India awarded him the ‘Bharat Ratna’. He was felicitated at a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the presence of Chief Minister Jyoti Bose and Governor Nurul Hasan. The Calcutta Corporation accorded him a civic welcome. Prashant Chatterjee was then the Mayor of Kolkata. Calcutta University also awarded Mandela an honorary doctorate. The ‘Nelson Mandela Garden’ was inaugurated on the eve of Mandela’s visit to Kolkata. That ‘Nelson Mandela Garden’ is rubbish at the moment.

According to AIPSO, this state of affairs of a park dedicated to the memory of a legendary figure like Mandela is not at all desirable and not good for the image of the city of Kolkata as well as our state. On behalf of the AIPSO State Committee, a letter has been drawn to the attention of the Mayor of Kolkata regarding the matter. A letter has also been sent to the acting Mayor-in-Council Member of the Parks and Gardens Department. AIPSO West Bengal State Committee demands that appropriate measures be taken to renovate and beautify the ‘Nelson Mandela Park’ by making it litter-free. Besides, a metal plaque should be placed there mentioning the identifying information of the park. Also a portrait or statue of Mandela should be installed.

Incidentally, apart from Kolkata, AIPS also organized various programs at Mandela Parks in different districts on Monday. The organization’s Hooghly District Preparation Committee organized a memorial service at Nelson Mandela Park on Justice MN Bose Lane in Konnagar Municipality on Monday at 5 pm. The organization’s North 24 Parganas District Preparatory Committee will celebrate Mandela’s birthday at 8:30 am on Monday at the Mandela Park located behind the Ramchandrapur playground in Sodpur.

