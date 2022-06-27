Kolkata News: All plans ruined by classmate’s death! The whole school said goodbye to Nitish in tears

#Kolkata: After spending the day in Corona, Anagona started at the school door for a few days, after the summer break, Monday or June 26 was the day to go to school. An incident on Hafiz Mohammad Isaac Road in Haridebpur has changed the sixth grade students of Brajmohan School. Nitish Yadav had the role number 28 in the sixth class of Putiyari Brajmohan Tiari Institute. Nitish was known as a meritorious student in the school. Nitish was different from everyone else even though he spoke like everyone else at school. History was my favorite subject for sixth graders.

After hearing about the power outage in Haridebpur on Sunday, many people still cannot believe that they do not have Nitish Yadav. Nitish had told one of his dear friends a few days ago that they would meet again when the school reopens. The dear friend was also getting ready to take some notes, but his friends still can’t think that he died prematurely on the day the school opened.

Another friend said that Nitish Yadav used to say that he would work in the army. The death of a student of Brajmohan Tiwari Institute was mourned on a black board outside the school on behalf of the school. The school was given a day off on Monday to mourn the early attendance of the school for the accident. The headmaster of the school, Tamal Krishna Kar, went to Nitish’s class and told his classmates to be careful of disasters.

The headmaster advised not to go out of the house in storm or rain. He said that no one should go out of the house without the permission of the guardian unless it is very necessary. He told the media that Corona’s restrictions would be given to the school’s WhatsApp group at all times, just as it would tell people what to do in the event of a disaster during the rainy season. He also said that Nitish Yadav was a meritorious student of calm nature. After this incident, his house teacher was also very sad like the school.

—– Sushovan Bhattacharya

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 27, 2022, 18:18 IST

