Kolkata News: Another car pushes Minister’s convoy, fatal accident on VIP Road! Which is …

#Kolkata: Food Minister’s car hit at Raghunathpur on VIP Road. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh escaped from a major accident. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh’s car was involved in the accident. He was saved for a short time (Kolkata News). His car was involved in an accident at Raghunathpur on VIP Road towards Ultodanga. A car hit the back of the food minister’s car. However, it is learned that nothing happened to the food minister.

It is learned that the minister was going to a meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday afternoon. At that time, a car hit him from behind in Raghunathpur area of ​​VIP Road. As a result, several cars were hit in a row. Rathin Ghosh was saved for a while.

This incident created a chaotic situation. The incident was immediately reported to Baguiati police station. Police reportedly seized the deadly vehicle from the scene.

Incidentally, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra was recently involved in an accident. That day Madan Mitra was riding his bike in front of Belgharia Rathtala when it collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. The MLA of Kamarhati was injured in that. He was given first aid at a nearby private hospital.

The Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati was going to a function on a bullet bike that day. He went after the lorry. It hurts. He was taken to a private hospital for first aid. Doctors have advised the MLA to rest.

First published: February 03, 2022, 16:26 IST

