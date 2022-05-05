Kolkata News: At 2.30 pm, a deadly incident at the Park Circus! The body was found in front of the DCP office! What happened …

#Kolkata: Accused of hacking a young man to death in the city at night. Two friends of the youth arrested in the incident. 2 more fugitives. The young man named Shahnawaz Farid was rescued from the sidewalk near the main gate of Maidan near Park Circus Seven Point in a bloody condition. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital in a bloody condition.

According to police sources, Shahnawaz was found in a bloody state around 2:25 pm. Talking to the families of the victims, the police came to know that his friends had called Shahnawaz by phone. He did not return home even after nightfall. Investigators found the whereabouts of a friend of Shahnawaz from the source of that phone call. The police came to know about the other three accomplices only after arresting him and bringing him to the police station for interrogation. Another of them has also been arrested. However, the two are still at large. The police of Beniapukur police station and the police of the gangster suppression branch of Kolkata police are searching for them.

However, questions are already being raised about the place of the murder. Areas like Park Circus, where police are deployed overnight. DCP’s office on the other side – how could someone be hacked to death in such a place? The police are also investigating the matter. Footage from close circuit cameras in the area has been collected.



However, the police are not dismissing the issue of hacking and dumping bodies here. At the same time, the cause of the murder is also being investigated. However, according to police sources, the murder is related to an old dispute. After questioning the detainees, the police got some information. Shahnawaz, an app cab driver by profession, and his four friends had been arguing for months. The first quarrel between them last night. Then there are the blows. In the end, the police found out that he was stabbed with a sharp weapon. The police will apply for custody by presenting the detainees in Sealdah court.

—- Amit Sarkar

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 05, 2022, 09:31 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Park Circus