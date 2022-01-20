January 20, 2022

Kolkata News: At four o’clock in the morning, a cleaner in the park circus saw, again the head of the society bowed!

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: The mother fled leaving her newborn daughter behind. Newborn baby girl rescued from the side of the railway line at Lohapule near Park Circus. Today, around 4 am on Thursday, a cleaner saw the newborn. Then a woman from the local slum rescued the child. That woman cleans the baby.

When the news reached Baliganj GRP, the girl was admitted to ICH Hospital on the initiative of GRP. Doctors are now examining the child’s physical condition.

Read more: Hearing is almost over, Assembly Speaker to announce Mukul’s MLA post

Read more: Covid-infected woman implants pacemaker

The state and central governments have launched several projects to make girls self-reliant. Wherever there are projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Betty Bachao Betty Padao, this kind of inhumanity often happens. The incident of leaving the newborn girl child on the side of the road and fleeing is therefore happening.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

In the mouthpiece of the Trinamool, again the BJP candidate from Uttarpara fired cannons against the BJP. – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Red Volunteers on Road to help people amid Covid Surge – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Kolkata Sweet Shops: Helping shoppers make sweets

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kolkata News: At four o’clock in the morning, a cleaner in the park circus saw, again the head of the society bowed!

2 hours ago admin

In the mouthpiece of the Trinamool, again the BJP candidate from Uttarpara fired cannons against the BJP. – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Red Volunteers on Road to help people amid Covid Surge – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Kolkata Sweet Shops: Helping shoppers make sweets

5 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Even today the temperature is below normal, what is the weather forecast for the next few days? Find out

6 hours ago admin