Kolkata News: At four o’clock in the morning, a cleaner in the park circus saw, again the head of the society bowed!

#Kolkata: The mother fled leaving her newborn daughter behind. Newborn baby girl rescued from the side of the railway line at Lohapule near Park Circus. Today, around 4 am on Thursday, a cleaner saw the newborn. Then a woman from the local slum rescued the child. That woman cleans the baby.

When the news reached Baliganj GRP, the girl was admitted to ICH Hospital on the initiative of GRP. Doctors are now examining the child’s physical condition.

The state and central governments have launched several projects to make girls self-reliant. Wherever there are projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Betty Bachao Betty Padao, this kind of inhumanity often happens. The incident of leaving the newborn girl child on the side of the road and fleeing is therefore happening.