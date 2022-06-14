Kolkata News || Authorities are trying to rediscover the history of Rammohun Library

#Kolkata: There is a library and its history is hidden in its scattering. Rabindranath Tagore was on the board of directors of that library. The member was Subhash Chandra Bose. The book was donated by Sister Nivedita. Jagadish Chandra Bose used to perform. And the anti-partition movement was formed around that library. The history of the Rammohun Library in North Kolkata. Once upon a time there was a sir before the name of Rabindranath Tagore. He relinquished his knighthood in protest of the Jaliwanbagh massacre. The poet himself picked it up in front of his name. The library’s ‘Minutes’ book is still a witness. At that time a social and cultural movement developed around the library.

The library also has memories of the political tradition. Then a lot of water flowed through the Ganges. People’s education has changed. The library has been replaced by electronic media. Students come to the library, but it has decreased a lot according to the rules of the time So the authorities have taken initiative to increase the attraction about the library. They want to bring interested students to the library by discussing with the nearby schools. Although not possible right now, there is a desire to go digital. At the same time, efforts are being made to preserve old documents. All in all, the Rammohun Library is moving forward with the aim of preserving the history and at the same time presenting it to the new generation.

Library treasurer Sajal Mitra said, “We have talked to a few schools in the region. Many of the hundreds of students in the school will be interested in books. We will give them membership. There are several other plans surrounding the library.” Shankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the library, said, “Rabindranath Tagore was the first person to be received here after receiving the Nobel Prize.

