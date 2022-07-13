Kolkata News || Auto-Toto drivers fear if Metro route increases

#Kolkata: Sector Five will be connected with Sealdah. The much-awaited metro route was inaugurated on Monday. And with this news, the passengers of Mofasbal from Kolkata have floated in the tide of happiness. From this time you can reach the office from Sealdah at a much lower cost, much faster, much more comfortably. Earlier, passengers of Sealdah North and Main branches had to get off at Bidhannagar station and go to Sector Five or Karunamayi by auto. And some of the passengers on the southern branch would get off at Park Circus and take a bus from there to reach their destination, many would take a bus from Sealdah or Ottawa.

But this time get rid of that problem. And the joy of this release has also appeared on social media. But with this news, a black cloud of fear has gathered on the foreheads of the auto drivers. Kanak Naskar drives auto from Bidhannagar to Karunamayi. He said, “If Sector Five Metrorail is launched from Sealdah, we will have a lot of problems. Passengers who used to come by auto from Bidhannagar to Sector Five or Karunamayi will now travel directly from Sealdah by Metro. We will not get that passenger anymore. “The situation is very bad. I am in danger of losing money again. The price of gas is going up again. I don’t know what to do.”

Another auto driver, Amulya Mandal, said, “On the one hand, there is a risk of declining income and on the other hand, the prices of goods are going up. Auto driver Binoy Tapadar said, “Reducing the number of passengers will also reduce the income. But the cost will not decrease. How will the family survive in this situation?” Auto drivers as well as rickshaw and Toto drivers are also worried. These vehicles used to earn from the overflowing passengers in the crowd of passengers during office hours. But they also have doubts about how much it will be in the future.

