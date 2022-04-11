Kolkata News || Barbed wire is not an obstacle, the ‘friend’ of this side saved the life of a Bangladeshi youth! Incredible facts

#Kolkata: Atanu Kishore Duari, 22 years old. Home in Kanthalia Jhalokati district of Barisal division of Bangladesh. Atanur, a ninth-grade student, suffered from severe abdominal pain, fever and sweating 9 years ago. When he showed it to the local doctor, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Chemotherapy is given in Bangladesh. After the body was fine for some time, the disease started again in 2016. He rushed to Tata Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat to make a last attempt. Here, doctors say, there is no hope for a second cancer without a stem cell transplant.

What is stem cell therapy?

The placenta that comes out of the mother’s body after childbirth contains stem cells. Scientists take cells from here and turn them into smart cells. Programming is done in such a way that the cell that goes into the body, understands the needs of the body, will emit drugs and proteins exactly according to its size.

Who can pay?

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 50 can become a stem cell donor. Although the age limit for registration as a donor is 50, stem cells can be donated up to 60 years. Stem cell donation is not possible if you have asthma or respiratory problems. If a stem cell transplant is required, the patient’s own brother, sister or family member’s HLA is first checked. But in this case, the probability of matching HLA is only 25 percent. So we have to depend on the donor. Our HLA structure can match with anyone in any country.

However, in the case of Atanur stem cell transplantation, the first disaster occurs. A 24-year-old IT worker from Kunnur, Kerala, who had registered to donate stem cells in 2016, came to Rajarhat in Kolkata and donated stem cells to Tata Cancer Hospital in a few hours after the match. Atanu saved the life of a teenager in Bangladesh.

Raghu KS, a physician in the pediatric hemato-oncology and cellular therapy department at Tata Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat, said there was no hope for Atunur to return to cancer for the second time without a stem cell transplant. They were very emotionally broken because no one from Atanur’s family matched their stem cells. After a few days of matching with a young man from Kerala, we replaced that stem cell and made Atanu healthy. ‘

In 2016, a young worker enrolled in a stem cell donation program organized at his IT office. But he did not know when his stem cells would be used to save the lives of others. And with that stem cell, he saved the lives of others. The teenager said, ‘At first I thought my stem cell might not be of any use to anyone. Suddenly, a year later, that opportunity came. We donate stem cells to the Tata Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat in a matter of hours. But I did not know who I gave it to. Today, 5 years later, I am really happy to meet a young man by my name. I want everyone to come forward like me, the joy of saving others is unmatched. ‘ Coincidentally, matching his name with an unknown, unknown young man is saving the life of another person and explaining the benefits of donating these stem cells to a teenager from Kunnur, Kerala.

Stem cell transplantation is one of the keys to survival for leukemia patients. But finding matching stem cell donors is like fighting against time. And Atunur and his mother from Bangladesh have no language of gratitude for being reborn in the stem cell of a young man from Kerala. “I can’t find any language to express my gratitude. This teenager from Kerala will really fill my body. That’s why I can enjoy the look, the juice, the smell of the earth again. I also want everyone to come forward and donate this stem cell,” said Duari . ” And Atunur’s mother Madhabi Duari wiped away her tears and said, “I didn’t even know who saved my son 5 years ago. I have been waiting for my other son for so long now. In the future, no mother’s lap will be empty. Everyone should donate stem cells. “

In our country, leukemia and other blood diseases come to the fore every five minutes. Appropriate donors are needed to save these patients. In 30 percent of cases, family members are found, but in other cases, unrelated donors are sought. In that case, the doctors said that this incident would be marked as a landmark. Physician Mamen Chandy, chief physician at Tata Medical Center, said: So people have to come forward for the sake of humanity to donate blood stem cells. Just as there is no harm in donating blood, there is no problem in donating stem cells. Matching genetic traits (HLA or human leukocyte antigen) is very important. “

