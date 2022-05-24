#Kolkata: Nursing staff in a 10-hour protest demanding recruitment. Protesters clashed with police in front of the West Bengal Medical Recruitment Board office on Monday. Protesters complained of extreme activism against the police. There were even allegations of physical harassment by protesters Again, a section of police personnel accused the protesters violated the limit.

Hundreds of nursing staff appeared in front of the board’s office around 10 a.m. Monday. According to them, they work in different private hospitals. They worked at the risk of their lives in Corona. He has also worked in government hospitals on contract basis. They were also to be admitted to government hospitals. They applied as the seats were vacant. Although they have qualified in that process, it is not being reflected in the recruitment process. They came to protest in front of the board office demanding their appointment. Police barred him from entering the office. The scuffle with the police started Protesters sit on the street in front of the board’s office. Later the position started inside the main gate of the office. The movement of the workers was stopped. The protesters were able to pass through the other gate at first, but were later stopped by the protesters. As a result, the journey from there was stopped for a long time. At the same time, the authorities held a meeting with the representatives of the protesters. But even then the solution formula remains elusive.

The protesters demanded that the authorities inform them to apply at the health building. The police started quarreling and fighting again. Afternoon rolled into evening. On the one hand, there is a movement of unwavering protesters to realize their demands. On the other hand, the police are also holding talks with the protesters. After a while, the police became partially successful. Some protesters marched out of the board office, agreeing to lift the blockade. But the other side started blocking the road. In the meantime, the protesters became another applicant with the police. After walking like this for some time, the police took a strict stand. Protesters were told nothing could be done at night. Otherwise will be arrested. Instead, if you want to go home, the bus will be arranged by the police. The ice melts at this proposal of the police. The protesters agreed. In the end, the protesters left for Howrah and Sealdah in two buses arranged by the police. The police breathed a sigh of relief.

First published: May 24, 2022, 11:22 IST

