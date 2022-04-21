Kolkata News: Businessman abducted in front of Acropolis Mall! Police operation at night, then …

#Kolkata: Wednesday noon to Thursday morning. Kolkata police have rescued a kidnapped businessman amid tensions. That fact must be taken into account. ” A businessman from Basirhat was abducted in front of Acropolis Mall in Kasba Thana area on Wednesday afternoon.

After the abduction, the abductors called the family members of the businessman and demanded ransom. The family then lodged a complaint with Kasba police station. Immediately after the allegation, the Kolkata police called the meeting. The investigation started immediately. Business hostility clues matched after initial search.

It was not possible to understand the whereabouts of the businessman till Wednesday night. As a result, the businessman could not be rescued. However, according to the investigation, the police came to know that the businessman was abducted in the guise of police. Realizing the seriousness of the incident, Commissioner of Police Binit Goel sat in a meeting at Lalbazar on Wednesday night.

After that meeting, the joint commissioner of crime Murlidhar Sharma moved to Kasba police station. After an hour-long meeting, the rescue operation started in Lalbazar. And in the end, within a few hours, success matched. The businessman was rescued from Taliganj area. Police also arrested five people, including the main conspirator. Two vehicles used in the abduction were also seized.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 21, 2022, 09:30 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Kolkata Police