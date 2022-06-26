Kolkata News: Competition to improve traffic signal system, also get prizes

# Amit Sarkar, Kolkata: Which traffic guard is in charge of maintenance of traffic equipment? Monthly evaluation will be given to the selected two traffic guards. Such a new initiative to eliminate the disruption of traffic equipment is the traffic department of the Calcutta Police.

At the same time, the report regarding the equipment of the concerned guards will be submitted by the officers with the rank of Assistant Commissioner from now on.

Suddenly all the lights of the signal are burning together. The car stopped at an important turn. The driver is practically hesitant to sit in the driver’s seat. The same situation with the pedestrian, go ahead, or stand? Such images often occur in the busiest Tilottama.

Driving again, the signal escaped his eyes. Because the symbolic light of the signal is covered in the branches of the tree. In such an incident, there is a risk of an accident, and the driver may have to pay the toll for violating the traffic signal.

Not only is the signal disrupted, but many of the city’s traffic guards have had their girdle reflector strips loosened or faded. As a result, radium is not working even if the car’s headlights are on at night. Lalbazar is eager to remove all such traffic equipment distractions.

Innovative approach has been taken by the Traffic Department of Kolkata Police for the maintenance of traffic equipment. There will be a monthly assessment of how well the equipment of the city’s 25 traffic guards will be maintained.

According to the Traffic Department, the assessment will be based on 10 criteria as to how a traffic guard is monitoring the maintenance.

Basically signal posts, spring posts, guard rails, traffic symbols – these are the things that have been done to avoid disruption.

There is one light operator in each guard to watch these works. He visited the area, identified the disturbance and reported it to a high-ranking guard. However, changes are being made in giving this report from now on.

Joint CP Traffic Pandey expressed satisfaction that steps have been taken to rectify the equipment malfunction. Emphasis is being placed on how to improve further. A committee has been formed.

Reports will be prepared every month from the guards and submitted to the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the concerned guards. The report will be sent to the committee in Lalbazar by the Assistant Commissioner. The work will be evaluated by analyzing it.

And if the new plan is implemented, just as car users will benefit from ordinary pedestrians, the guards will take the initiative to rectify the disruption very quickly, Lalbazar thinks.

